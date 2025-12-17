Tasman & Noizepunk Come to The Delancey Next Month

On January 15th at 8pm, Composers Concordance will present Tasman & Noizepunk, an eclectic electro-acoustic duo exploring bold sound worlds for violin, guitar, and Di.J. (digital jockey). Tickets are $10 at the door.

The ensemble features violinist/composer Tasos Papastamou (Tasman) and composer/guitarist/Di.J. Gene Pritsker (Noizepunk), whose genre-bending collaborations fuse contemporary composition, electronics, improvisation, and groove-driven beat design.

For this Delancey performance, the duo will be joined by poet Erik T. Johnson, bringing an additional layer of narrative and spoken-word energy to the evening. A highlight of the program will be the world premiere of Pritsker’s Erotic Love Poems, a new electro-acoustic song cycle set to three poems by Johnson and 'Think For Yourself, Fall In Love' by Tasos Papastamou.

Expect an adventurous set of boundary-pushing music, live processing, and multimedia interplay—an immersive night at the crossroads of classical, experimental, and downtown NYC creativity.

Tasos Papastamou (Tasman) is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer from Athens, Greece. Classically trained as a violinist, he joined the ERT National Symphony Orchestra at age 19, yet soon expanded beyond classical music. In 1994 he began exploring the electric violin, becoming a member of the band Closer, with whom he recorded several albums, toured England, and performed at major festivals such as Synch and Rockwave.

In 2007 he launched his solo career, composing for short films and dance theater while collaborating widely across the Greek music scene. He toured internationally, including an appearance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival with Kristi Stasinopoulou. His debut album Solace (2009) led to being selected as the opening act for the Pet Shop Boys’ concerts in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Tasman’s later projects include Ambivert (2015, Minos EMI/Universal), showcasing his distinctive blend of ambient, glitch, and IDM—a synthesis of emotional nuance and refined technical craft.

Composers Gene Pritsker (Noizepunk) has written over one thousand compositions, including chamber operas, orchestral and chamber works, electro-acoustic music and songs for hip-hop and rock ensembles. His compositions employ an eclectic spectrum of styles, that are influenced by his studies of various musical cultures.

He is the founder and leader of Sound Liberation, an eclectic hip hop-chamber-jazz-rock-etc. ensemble. He also Co-Directs Composers Concordance. Gene's music is performed all over the world at internationally recognized festivals and by highly respected ensembles and performers.

He co-founded the Grammy-nominated Absolute Ensemble with Kristjan Jarvi and has been a composer in residence and guitarist since its creation in 1993. He worked closely with jazz fusion legend Joe Zawinul and has orchestrated major Hollywood movies, including 'Cloud Atlas', for which he wrote additional music and composed his ''Cloud Atlas Symphony’. He is also the lead orchestrator for such TV series as Babylon Berlin, Jett, Netflix's Sense8 and Messiah. Gene is the lead orchestrator and has additional music in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.