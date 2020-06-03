Tamar Greene, Adam B. Shapiro and More to Take Part in Virtual BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE

Amid cancellation of Broadway Sings for Pride's 10th Pride Charity Concert due to Covid, Broadway and Off-Broadway performers representing Broadway Sings for Pride will still take part in virtual LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations this June! Broadway Sings for Pride is an award-winning non-for-profit charitable organization, which brings together Broadway talent, activists & celebrities to promote LGBT equality through the arts. Broadway Sings for Prideʼs mission is to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ community, and support especially young people so that they may reach their full potential.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 11:30am, Broadway Sings for Pride will lend their voices to Westchester Pride's Free Kick-Off on Zoom. The event is free and will also feature messages from our elected officials such as U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and more! For more information, visit: Fore more information about this free event go to: http://www.loftgaycenter.org/event_line_up

Representing Broadway Sings for Pride will be:

TAMAR GREENE: Currently, Tamar Greene is playing the role of George Washington in the Broadway company of HAMILTON. In 2018, he was on tour with the First National Tour and North American premiere of LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber's spellbinding sequel to PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. He has also performed as Crab Man in PORGY AND BESS at Spoleto Festival USA. Before that, Tamar played the Quartet Leader in the inaugural cast of AFTER MIDNIGHT on the Norwegian Escape. He has performed as Charlie in the NY Philharmonic Orchestra's production of SHOW BOAT at Lincoln Center, which was broadcast on PBS. He also performed the role of Fisherman with The Broadway First National Tour of THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS. Tamar has graced stages worldwide having led several wedding bands and performed at venues in Italy, Germany, England, and the Caribbean.

KARMINE ALERS: Karmine Alers is honored to take part in LOFT Pride (virtually)! She has been seen on the stage and screen and is excited to make her LOFT debut! Broadway credits include On Your Feet (u/s Gloria Fajardo, Consuelo) and Rent (Mimi). She has also appeared in the national tours of On Your Feet (Ensemble, Gloria Fajardo) and Rent (Mimi, Ensemble). Regionally credits: In the Heights (Seattle Rep/Milwaukee Rep/Cincinnati Playhouse), Miss You Like Hell (Olney Theatre Center), TV/Film: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix), The Following (Fox Television), Bull (CBS TV), Naked As We Came (Netflix) and Blood Bound (Indie).

ADAM B. SHAPIRO: Adam has performed on stages all over the country and the world. He recently finished an 18 month run in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF-in Yiddish, where he played the Rabbi and understudied Tevye and Lazer Wolf. Other NYC credits include Bastard Jones, The Golden Bride, The Mikado (re-imagined), and Gimpel The Fool. Audiences might also remember him from television on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Friends From College, Master of None, 30 Rock, and the Emmy-winning HBO film, THE NORMAL HEART. Adam is also a MAC Award-winning solo performer and is currently working on his debut EP, which will hopefully be released sometime in 2020. He has been performing with LOFT Pride since 2016 and is thrilled to return, even digitally to help the community celebrate their well-earned Pride.

Broadway Sings for Pride will also be feature pre-recorded and/or live performances for the LGBT Network's Virtual NY Pride (more information: https://prideonthebeach.org) on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Morris County Pride's Mini-Pride Event 2020 mini-Pride event on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 (more information: https://www.morriscountypride.org) and Queer Women of Pride Virtual Music Festival on Sunday, June 28, 2020 (more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1160135961024656/)



Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides which plagued the gay community. Since then, they have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Fran Drescher, Carol Channing, Frankie Grande, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. Broadway Sings for Pride stages concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBTQ community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. They have been honored by Wagner College (Citizen Alum Award 2015 Honoree), Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival's 2015 Non-Profit Organization All-Star Award, Tyler Clementi Foundation's Upstander Legacy Honoree Host Committee Member, and a four-time nominee for "Most Valuable Campaign" & "Most Valuable Organizer" from the New Organizing Institute.

Find out more on Instagram (Broadway Sings for Pride), Facebook (Broadway Sings for Pride) or their website: http://www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com

