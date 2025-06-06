Tall Stories’ THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS Heads to the West End This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Olivier Award-nominated stage adaptation of The Smeds and The Smoos, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is set to return to the West End this summer. Produced by Tall Stories Theatre Company, the show will run at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue from 18 July to 7 September 2025.

The cast includes Abbey Norman as Grandmother Smoo, Patrick Bridgman as Grandfather Smed, Felicia Akin-Tayo as Janet, Antony Lam as Bill, and Lolly Platt as understudy. New production images and a trailer have been released ahead of the run, offering a first glimpse of the show’s updated staging and design.

Described by Tall Stories as “Romeo & Juliet in space, with aliens and a happy ending,” The Smeds and The Smoos follows the story of two young aliens from rival families who fall in love and run away together, prompting an interplanetary search. The production is aimed at children aged 3 and up and runs approximately 55 minutes.

The show is directed by Toby Mitchell, co-founder of Tall Stories. The creative team includes Barney George (set and costume design), Jon Fiber & Andy Shaw (music and lyrics), Yvonne Stone (puppet design), Peter Harrison (lighting design), Julia Cave (choreography), and Martin Rodges (costume supervision). It is adapted from the original book by the company.

Tall Stories is known for theatrical adaptations of Donaldson and Scheffler’s works, including The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, and The Snail and the Whale. This new production continues the company’s tradition of blending storytelling with puppetry, original music, and interactive moments.

Tickets start at £10, with a range of access performances available throughout the run, including audio described, BSL-interpreted, relaxed, and touch tour showings. Press performances are scheduled for 19 and 20 July.

Full schedule and booking information can be found at:

www.tallstories.org.uk/the-smeds-and-the-smoos

www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/the-smeds-and-the-smoos-2025