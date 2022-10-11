Take a Look Back at the Career of Dame Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury passed away today at age 96. Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years, during which she flourished, first as a star of motion pictures, then as a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical star, and most recently as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.

She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She also won Tonys for Dear World (1968), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 23-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007) followed by Blithe Spirit (2009) winning a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2010), The Best Man (2012). In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award.

Let's take a look back at Dame Angela Lansbury's career.

Angela Lansbury performs from Mame at the 1971 Tony Awards

Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur and perform "Bosom Buddies" from Mame at the 1988 Tony Awards

Angela Lansbury performs "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy at the 1989 Tony Awards

Angela Lansbury, Celine Dion, and Peabo Bryson perform "Beauty and The Beast" at the 64th Academy Awards in 1992

Angela Lansbury is honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2000

Angela Lansbury wins 2009 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for Blithe Spirit

Angela Lansbury discusses A Little Night Music

Angela Lansbury in The Best Man in 2012

Angela Lansbury as the star of Murder, She Wrote

Angela Lansbury on Theater Talk