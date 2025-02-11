TRU to Present 'Theater As A Survival Strategy: A Love Story For Valentine's Day'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date 249 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. (This Friday marks their 250th episode!) TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

2/14 - Theater as a Survival Strategy: A Love Story for Valentine's Day.

In the room: Sam A. Simon, former attorney turned self-producing writer/performer (The Actual Dance, Dementia Man) and his wife of 58 years Susan M. Simon, "Cognitive Narrator" of his current one-man show. Sam and Susan will share the story of how they met and the journey that eventually led Sam to the stage and embracing his creative side. Does Susan share his love of the arts? Has she always had her own creative side, and how has that manifested? In what ways did Sam's moving into the spotlight affect her and perhaps change him? And when a cancer diagnosis threw a shadow over their lives, was it difficult for Susan to have their very private experience shared with audiences? Learn the deeply moving story of how a partnership has evolved and the tables have turned. They'll share their thoughts about staying together for so long and dealing with challenges. And the healing power of theater. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING

2/21 - Navigating the Maze of Theater: So Many Paths of Producing

In the room: Don Frantz, owner of Town Square Productions. An eight-year veteran of the Walt Disney Company where he was instrumental in creating Walt Disney Theatrical Productions and served as the associate producer of Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King and producer of the off-Broadway production of Disenchanted (which is currently on tour). Don's far-reaching career journey has led to directing and/or management roles at Universal Studios Hollywood and Busch Gardens/Tampa, Superbowl Half-Time Shows, Liberty Weekend, 1984 Louisiana World Exposition; plus stopovers at the Los Angeles' Ensemble Studio Theater/LA and George Schaefer's Musical Theater/LA at the Doolittle Theater, and independent productions. Not to mention setting a 3-time Guinness World's Record for the biggest maze in the world, a few stints on Broadway as a general manager and a side trip into Broadway China Ventures. Is there a central passion that drives him? What gives him the greatest sense of accomplishment? And what's next? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources