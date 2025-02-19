TRU to Present 'Navigating The Maze Of Theater: So Many Paths Of Producing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

2/21 - Navigating the Maze of Theater: So Many Paths of Producing

In the room: Don Frantz, owner of Town Square Productions. An eight-year veteran of the Walt Disney Company where he was instrumental in creating Walt Disney Theatrical Productions and served as the associate producer of Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King and producer of the off-Broadway production of Disenchanted (which is currently on tour). Don's far-reaching career journey has led to directing and/or management roles at Universal Studios Hollywood and Busch Gardens/Tampa, Superbowl Half-Time Shows, Liberty Weekend, 1984 Louisiana World Exposition; plus stopovers at the Los Angeles' Ensemble Studio Theater/LA and George Schaefer's Musical Theater/LA at the Doolittle Theater, and independent productions. Not to mention setting a 3-time Guinness World's Record for the biggest maze in the world, a few stints on Broadway as a general manager and a side trip into Broadway China Ventures. Is there a central passion that drives him? What gives him the greatest sense of accomplishment? And what's next? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.