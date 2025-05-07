TRU to Present 'Art And Business Working In Harmony: Meet The Manhattan Musical Theatre Lab'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

5/09/25 - Art and Business Working in Harmony: Meet the Manhattan Musical Theatre Lab

In the room: James Benjamin Rodgers, president and general director of MMTL, a company that strives to identify new musical theater creators and collaborators on both sides of the footlights: they serve as an incubator for the step-by-step development of new works, while also seeking to identify and mentor the next generation of theatrical artistic leaders and offer them training in business skills and industry knowledge. Support programs include a New Works Initiative for writers, and an Artistic Director Fellowship to develop the future leaders of the industry. They also offer networking opportunities as well as connections to outside resources and industry support for the community. James will also share his background as a performer, administrator, producer, director and educator, and how his varied background experiences comes together in his current vision for his company. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.