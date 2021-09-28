TROUBLE IN MIND Adds Michael Zegen, Chuck Cooper, Danielle Campbell and More

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the full cast joining Tony & Emmy Award winner LaChanze in the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

The company will include Michael Zegen as "Al Manners", Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester", Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears", Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis", Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins", Simon Jones as "Henry", Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton" and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray".

Roundabout's production of Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with director Charles Randolph-Wright. Roundabout audiences will know the work of playwright Alice Childress from the recent online reading of her play, Wine in the Wilderness, as part of Roundabout's multi-year The Refocus Project, presented in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight twentieth-century Black plays and their playwrights.

Trouble in Mind begins rehearsals today, September 28 and will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29 with an official opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wigs) and Nona Hendryx (Original Music).

Roundabout welcomes back many of these actors to their stages including Michael Zegen who made his Roundabout debut in Bad Jews at its Underground production in 2012, which then transferred to the Laura Pels in 2013 and Tony Award-winner Chuck Cooper who made his Roundabout debut in the 2016 production of The Cherry Orchard at American Airlines Theatre. Additionally,

Alex Mickiewicz was last seen at Roundabout in The Last Match (2017) and Simon Jones and Don Stephenson were both last seen at Roundabout in Death Takes a Holiday (2011).

LaChanze is a founding member of Black Theatre United; she returns to Broadway following A Christmas Carol (2019) and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018), for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Tickets for Trouble in Mind are on sale by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at a Roundabout box office, or by visiting StubHub, the Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $49-$149. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.