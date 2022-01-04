TRAVELS WITH DARLEY's New Season to Debut On PBS In January

Viewers can travel across the USA on epic trails and fascinating road trips featuring history, heritage, food and culture with the new season of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY, launching on PBS stations January 2022 and spring of 2022 on Ovation TV's JOURNY. Six new episodes bring the series to a total of 51 half hours.

"There are so many great places to discover right in our own backyards! With the pandemic, I wanted to highlight destinations within the USA, like our national parks and forests, that are perfect for social distancing, as well as trails and road trip routes that share important history and heritage," said Darley Newman, the series host and creator. "I'm particularly excited about our Alabama's Civil Rights Trail episodes in the lead up to Black History Month. I was able to interview activists and artists who lived through the Civil Rights movement, many of whom have never had their stories filmed, making the content truly special."

TRAVELS WITH DARLEY'S new season takes viewers along Alabama's Civil Rights Trail and includes never-before-seen interviews with women who were child activists during the movement, including Rosa Parks protégé Doris Crenshaw. Along South Carolina's new Liberty Trail, Newman visits Revolutionary War sites, many of which are lesser known, to bring the breadth of American history to life. Along New York's new 750-mile Empire State Trail, Newman enlists locals to explore craft breweries, cycling and culture.

Wisconsin's Northwoods and the vast Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest set the stage for mountain biking, fishing and hikes along the North Country Trail. In Grand County, Colorado, Newman saddles up on horses and mountain bikes at sustainable dude ranches, national forests and parks. Newman joins local experts and guides in each location to help travelers discover insider-tips and hidden gems.

Like all episodes of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY, viewers can follow in Darley's footsteps and visit the destinations featured on the series. The new season debuts on PBS in January and this spring on Ovation TV's JOURNY, which is free to stream and is available on 330MM+ connected TVs via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, XUMO, Vewd, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+, Plex, DistroTV, and Verizon Stream, as well as on millions of iOS and Android mobile devices. Newman will also share her expertise and new season content LIVE in January and February during three livestreamed Zoom events with the Smithsonian Associates.