TORCH SONG Will Play Final Broadway Performance in January; Michael Urie to Lead National Tour

The acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will end its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) prior to embarking on a national tour launching fall 2019 at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. The national tour will star Michael Urie, reprising his lauded Broadway performance as Arnold Beckoff.

Urie said, "Since we first began the Torch Song journey, I have heard from people all over - including our director Moisés Kaufman, who first met Arnold when Torch Song Trilogy toured in the '80s - that Arnold's pride, strength, and frankness helped them come out, come to terms, and come together. This is something I hope our tour will do today. We need Harvey's play when our world is suddenly and continually confusing and divided."

As of January 6, Harvey Feirstein's Torch Song will have played 26 preview performances and 77 regular performances.

The production stars Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway in 1982 at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is produced by Richie Jackson, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ken Fakler, David Mirvish, Lassen Blume/Karmen Boyz Productions, CJC & Priest/Judith Ann Abrams, Burnt Umber Productions/True Love Productions, Caiola Productions/Torchbearers, Jujamcyn Theaters, and Second Stage Theater.

