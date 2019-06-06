TOOTSIE Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2020

TOOTSIE, has announced a new block of tickets on sale through April 19, 2020. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, June 7 at 10 AM EST, and will be available at TootsieMusical.com, at www.Ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929) or at the Marquis Theatre box office (210 W 46th Street).

TOOTSIE received the 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. It has been nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tootsie is a four-time Drama Desk Award winner and two-time Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie is directed by nine-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The Broadway company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Tony Award nomineeLILLI COOPER as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

The design team for Tootsie includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long,lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow,vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





