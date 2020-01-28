TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Participate in Panel Discussion on Criminal Justice Reform

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Aaron Sorkin joins original cast members of the current Broadway production To Kill A Mockingbird to take an unflinching look at today's criminal justice system.

The panel, presented by The Innocence Project and Liberated People, will include member of the Exonerated 5 Kevin Richardson, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson and more.

Moderated by Soledad O'Brien, this multi-media event will be a discussion and open forum dialogue that will explore ways all of us can foster change in our criminal justice system.



Inspired by Lee's own childhood in Alabama, To Kill A Mockingbird features one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness in the character of Atticus Finch, based on Lee's own father. The character of Scout, based on herself, has come to define youthful innocence - and its inevitable loss - for generation after generation of readers around the world.



Published in 1960, Harper Lee's debut novel To Kill A Mockingbird was an immediate and astonishing success. It won the Pulitzer Prize and quickly became a global phenomenon, with more than 50 million copies in print to date. Considered one of the great classics of modern American literature, the novel has never been out of print since its original publication.



Bartlett Sher directs Aaron Sorkin's new adaptation, with scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel.





