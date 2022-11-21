Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TITANIQUE to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow

TITANIQUE to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow

The cast will perform on the Tuesday, November 22 episode.

Nov. 21, 2022  

The Off-Broadway cast of Titanique will perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22.

The episode will air 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Peacock.

The production began performances last night, Sunday, November 20, at its new home at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square (101 E 15th St). This extended limited engagement of the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will play through February 19, 2023.

The cast includes Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, who star alongside original cast members and co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "This is the Night") as Jack.

Completing the company is Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, Desiree Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell Off B'way, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg, Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, and Donnie Hammond.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night?

Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Titanique was originally scheduled to play a limited engagement from June 14 to September 25, 2022 at the Asylum Theater. After extending twice due to popular demand, the musical announced a transfer to The Daryl Roth Theatre following its final performance at the Asylum on November 13.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the musical features Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell.

Scenic Design for Titanique is by Iron Bloom and Grace Laubacher; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Hair and Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Lara Tenenbaum and the Assistant Stage Manager is Hannah Frye-Ginsberg.

Tickets are on sale at www.titaniquemusical.com. The ticket range is $58-$140. The regular performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 5 & 9pm, and Sunday at 3 & 7pm. Schedule may vary during holiday weeks. Check the website for the most up-to-date information. The Daryl Roth Theatre is ADA accessible.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid



Related Stories
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of & JULIET Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of & JULIET
The & Juliet red carpet attracted a unique mixture of pop culture and Broadway icons including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Tony-nominees Jesse Mueller and Keala Settle, *NSYNC's JC Chazes and the man of the hour himself, Max Martin. In this video, BroadwayWorld is checking in with the guests!
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New DESCENDANTS Installment Photo
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New DESCENDANTS Installment
Brandy Norwood will return to the role of Cinderella, which she first played in Disney’s 1997 “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” in a new installment to the Descendants musical franchise on Disney+. She joins Rita Ora, China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall, Dara Reneé, and Morgan Dudley, who recently starred in 'Jagged Little Pill' on Broadway.
VIDEO: Watch the Daddys Back Clip from MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Photo
VIDEO: Watch the 'Daddy's Back' Clip from MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie
A new clip from the Matilda the Musical film has been released, featuring Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. Watch the 'Daddy's Back' video clip, which also features Alisha Weir as Matilda, now!
VIDEO: Watch MATILDA Movie Star Alisha Weir Perform Naughty Photo
VIDEO: Watch MATILDA Movie Star Alisha Weir Perform 'Naughty'
Matilda the Musical movie star Alisa Weir appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland to perform 'Naughty' from the hit musical. Weir stars in the title role of the new movie musical alongside stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Lashana Lynch. Watch a video of the performance now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New FeaturetteVIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New Featurette
November 21, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022

'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in DecemberCHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley,  Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday MovieVIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on NetflixVIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).