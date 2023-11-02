TITANIC THE MUSICAL To Screen At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

In the final hours of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. Fifteen hundred seventeen men, women, and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, TITANIC THE MUSICAL is 'breathtaking' (the Guardian) and 'magnificent' (the Telegraph), a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third-Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

INTERMISSION FOOD*

Optional intermission menus are available for all Performing Arts in Cinema (PAiC) shows. Thursday night wine and cheese pairing from The Cheese Patch and Saturday morning brunch from Goldberg's Famous Deli are available for pre-purchase at check-out.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $15.00 | Student - $12.00 | Member - $10.00

Purchase at Click Here