TINDER LIVE! To Have 6th Anniversary Show at Littlefield
A very special Tinder Live! With Lane Moore: Sixth Anniversary Show will be held on *SATURDAY, MARCH 14* at Littlefield at 8pm with these extremely special guests:
Stacy London: star, What Not To Wear
Hari Kondabolu: Netflix special, Warn Your Relatives
Ophira Eisenberg: host, Ask Me Another
Tickets are $15 in advance/$18 at the door.
Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by comedian Lane Moore (The Onion, HBO's GIRLS, Brooklyn Magazine's "50 Funniest People In Brooklyn," former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You'll relate to Moore's live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It's also a great show to attend with a date, Tinder or otherwise. If you've ever been on an online dating site (or a bad date in general), you need to see this show.
The New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out New York, and Village Voice, have listed the show as one of the best comedy shows in NYC. Brightest Young Things called it "the greatest show on earth," and CBS called it one of the Best Comedy Shows in NYC, saying, "Moore's commentary will make you cry laughing as she randomly sends texts messages to those that peak her interest. It's seriously funny."
