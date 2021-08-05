TINA to Return to Broadway with Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and More; Additional Casting Announced

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Best Musical Tony Award nominee Tina - The Tina Turner Musical!

The Broadway cast of Tina will also feature Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner at some performances, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

They will join two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who will rejoin the company in the title role for a limited engagement.

The company of Tina will also feature Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, the musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Tickets for Broadway's Tina - The Tina Turner Musical range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.