TINA Announces Digital Lottery Ahead of Tomorrow's First Preview

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL begins previews tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). The new musical will launch a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tina-ny.

Powered by Broadway Direct, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's digital lottery will open at 9AM the day of the performance, for evening performances, and 8PM the day prior to the performance for matinee performances. Matinee lotteries will close at 9AM the day of the performance, and evening lotteries will close at 1PM the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Photo ID is required for pickup, seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum 2 tickets per entry. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.

Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records have also announced today that Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores, starting today, Friday, October 11. Featuring the original London cast, the album was released for download and streaming earlier this year. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will star Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Skye Dakota Turner (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will officially open on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.





