TICK, TICK...BOOM!, WEST SIDE STORY, SCHMIGADOON! & More Win AFI Awards

West Side Story, tick, tick...BOOM!, and the Tragedy of Macbeth have been named as three of the 10 best films of the year by The American Film Institute (AFI). Apple's hit musical series Schmigadoon! was also named as one of the best television programs of 2021.

The AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. Check out the full list of winners below!

"AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon the most outstanding screen stories of 2021 and those who worked collaboratively to bring them to screens large and small," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. "From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous - from heartbreaking to hilarious - these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward."

Honorees will gather on January 7, 2022, for recognition at the annual AFI AWARDS private reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA - an event favored by the entertainment community for its informal intimacy and its inclusive acknowledgement of excellence.

Celebrating film and television arts' collaborative nature, AFI AWARDS is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form and make a mark on American society. When placed in an historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world.

AFI Movies of the Year

Coda

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...BOOM!

The Tragedy of Macbeth

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Hacks

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Reservation Dogs

Schmigadoon!

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

Wandavision

The White Lotus

AFI Special Award

Squid Game

Belfast

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)