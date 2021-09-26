THE SOUND INSIDE's Mary-Louise Parker Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for THE SOUND INSIDE.

Broadway and Off Broadway: Prelude to A Kiss, Proof, How I Learned To Drive, Heisenberg, The Snow Geese, The Sound Inside, Reckless, Hedda Gabler, Four Dogs And A Bone and more. Television: Angels in America, The West Wing, Weeds, When We Rise, Mr. Mercedes, Billions, Sugartime, The Robber Bride, Saint Maybe, A Place for Annie and more. Film: Red Sparrow, Red and Red 2, Behaving Badly, The Portrait of A Lady, Golden Exits, The Client, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Assassination of Jesse James, Boys on the Side, Red Dragon, The Five Senses, R.I.P.D, Howl, Solitary Man, Romance & Cigarettes, and more. Recipient of the Tony award, The Emmy, Two Golden Globes, The Satellite Award, Two Obies and Two Lucille Lortel Awards, as well as The Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League Awards, The Clarence Derwent and Theater World Awards, and more. Mary-Louise was an on-staff contributor to Esquire magazine for over a decade and her writing has appeared in The New York Times, O magazine, Bullett, Bust, The Riveter, In Style, Hemispheres, and others. Her first book Dear Mr. You was published in November 2015 and translated into five languages. Her humanitarian efforts have been recognized by the Los Angeles Country Commission, GLAAD, and OUT Magazine and her work on behalf of the LGBTQ community has been recognized by the Hetrick Martin Institute and the NY LGBTQ Center.

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play THE SOUND INSIDE is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.