THE SHARK IS BROKEN Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Audiences have only two more weeks to see the strictly limited engagement of THE SHARK IS BROKEN.

Nov. 08, 2023

The Shark Is BrokenThis weekend, The Shark Is Broken celebrated 100 performances at the Golden Theatre! Audiences have only two more weeks to see the strictly limited engagement of The Shark Is Broken, the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, before its final performance on November 19. The Shark Is Broken, playing at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), stars Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS and must end Sunday, November 19, 2023.   Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. From its beginnings at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (2019) and limited runs at the Ambassadors Theatre (West End, 2021) and at the Royal Alexandra Theater (Toronto, 2022), The Shark Is Broken has now run for 328 performances.
 
Tickets for The Shark Is Broken are available online and at the John Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street) and range from $45 - $135 (including $2 facility fee).  The playing schedule for The Shark Is Broken is as follows: Tuesday – Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
 
FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.
 
Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug
 
THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and GFOUR Productions in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, LD Entertainment, No Guarantees, Jane Bergère, Richard Batchelder, Larry Magid, Theatre Tours International LTD, Shooting The Breeze, Cue To Cue Productions/Jamie deRoy, Marc Goldman/Richard & Claudia Beeny, Jill Lenhart/Yara Shoemaker Couture, Moellenberg/Hornos, Pinnacle Productions/Bill Hanney, and Jesse Singer/Matthew Levy.
 




