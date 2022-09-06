Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
THE ROYALE, THE GREAT LEAP & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

Sep. 06, 2022  

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

The Royale - Capital Stage

Sister's Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes a Vacation! - The Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Great Leap - Capital Stage

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!



