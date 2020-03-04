THE ROMEO & JULIET PROJECT, A New Musical Featuring The Music Of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Gets Industry Workshop In May

Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment will present an invite-only industry workshop of the new Broadway-bound musical, THE ROMEO & JULIET PROJECT, featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with the book by Bradley Bredeweg, music direction & arrangements by Jesse Vargas, and choreography by Lauren & Christopher Grant. The workshop will be directed by Scott Schwartz. The presentations will take place in NYC on May 12th, 14th & 15th.

The Romeo & Juliet Project reimagines Shakespeare's timeless love story for the 21st Century through the iconic music of four-time Grammy Award winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. This wildly inventive new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation. Join the star-crossed lovers in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly-elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. Through an intricate weaving of Benatar and Giraldo's riveting rock anthems and inspired new songs, The Romeo & Juliet Project imagines peace in a divided world.

For more information about this workshop presentation please contact JAMIE CESA at: info.RJProject@gmail.com

In 1979, PAT BENATAR AND NEIL GIRALDO (Music) formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history. During their four-decade career, they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide, won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards and three American Music awards.

Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar's take no prisoners attitude and passionate mezzo-soprano vocal range with Giraldo's trailblazing work as a producer, guitarist, and songwriter, created some of rock's most memorable hits. These include, "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is a Battlefield," "Promises in the Dark," "Heartbreaker," "Hell Is For Children," and "We Live For Love." Their musical career has endured for forty years and they continue to tour every year thrilling their fans everywhere.

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You