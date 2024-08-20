THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Tour Featuring Original Cast Members to Launch This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, will be celebrating its 49th anniversary and embarking on three national tours stopping in over 50 cities beginning, Saturday, September 28th through October 31st, 2024. This year, original cast members, Barry Bostwick, the iconic Brad Majors, Nell Campbell the effervescent Columbia and Patricia Quinn, the incomparable Magenta, who have thrilled generations of fans will be touring the US and Canada simultaneously.

Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet a star from the movie; participate in a costume contest judged by one of these stars and engage in a performance with the local Shadow Cast who will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ while the full un-edited film is shown; and in some cities view the traveling museum which includes artifacts and costumes from the film!

The 3 actors share the following sentiments:

“Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world," said Barry Bostwick. "We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool.”

“50 years ago I auditioned for the Rocky Horror show at the 60 seat Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London," added Patricia Quinn. "I asked my agent, “what’s it about?” He replied “something to do with a circus.” He wasn’t wrong. I’ve been in this circus ever since! ‘Cirque Du Rocky Horror’ I’m lucky! We’re all lucky!! Don’t dream it be it.”

“I never would have thought all these years later we’d be touring our little ole film," said Nell Campbell. "I’m so thrilled to get back on the road and to meet several generations of fans. Looking forward to a lot of fun just like it always was!”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet, Patricia Quinn as Magenta – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest showing movies in the world.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick and Quinn. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s National Tour is produced by Scott Stander and The Stander Group.