THE ROAST OF YOUR TEENAGE SELF is Coming to Improv Asylum

Hosted by Alise Morales (Betches, Our Cartoon President), The Roast of Your Teenage Self asks performers to take on the on person everyone loves to hate: themselves in high school. With photos, old diary entries, and the occasional angst-filled musical number, performers at The Roast Of Your Teenage Old Self are guaranteed to make you feel better about all the embarrassing things you did as a teen.

The Roast has been performed to sold-out crowds in Richmond, DC, Boston, Philly, Los Angeles and is proud to be back in New York and partnering with National Lampoon. Featuring: Zach Teague (Haus Party), Ali Kolbert (The Tonight Show), and special guest Hannah Berner (Summer House on Bravo)

DETAILS:

SHOW: National Lampoon Presents: The Roast Of Your Teenage Self

DATE: 3/19/20

PRICE: $20

WHERE: Improv Asylum

307 W 26th Street

New York, NY 10001

LINKS: https://www.improvasylum.com/shows/national-lampoon-presents-the-roast-of-my-15-year-old-self/





