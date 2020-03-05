THE ROAST OF YOUR TEENAGE SELF is Coming to Improv Asylum
Hosted by Alise Morales (Betches, Our Cartoon President), The Roast of Your Teenage Self asks performers to take on the on person everyone loves to hate: themselves in high school. With photos, old diary entries, and the occasional angst-filled musical number, performers at The Roast Of Your Teenage Old Self are guaranteed to make you feel better about all the embarrassing things you did as a teen.
The Roast has been performed to sold-out crowds in Richmond, DC, Boston, Philly, Los Angeles and is proud to be back in New York and partnering with National Lampoon. Featuring: Zach Teague (Haus Party), Ali Kolbert (The Tonight Show), and special guest Hannah Berner (Summer House on Bravo)
DETAILS:
SHOW: National Lampoon Presents: The Roast Of Your Teenage Self
DATE: 3/19/20
PRICE: $20
WHERE: Improv Asylum
307 W 26th Street
New York, NY 10001
LINKS: https://www.improvasylum.com/shows/national-lampoon-presents-the-roast-of-my-15-year-old-self/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund Has Committed $1M To Theater Scholarships For Students Of Color
Deadline has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund has made a 10-year $1 million commitment to provide scholarships for the National ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The 2020 Oliver Award nominations have been announced!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)