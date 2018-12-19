THE PROM's Creator Invites Mike Pence to See The Show

The new Broadway musical, The Prom, is already making history for featuring the first LGBTQ kiss on the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. The story, which follows a lesbian girl's fight to take her girlfriend to prom, is inspiring many, but there is one person the creators are hoping to reach.

According to NBC, the creators of The Prom are reaching out to Vice President Mike Pence to invite him to see the show.

Chad Beguelin, the musical's co-writer and lyricist, extended a personal invitation to Pence, saying, "I think you really need to come and see 'The Prom,' and also, we set it in Indiana because of you."

Pence is known for opposing the rights of the LGBTQ community, speaking at anti-gay conferences, and signing a religious freedom bill while governor to diminish the rights of the community.

"Our show isn't about ostracizing people," Beguelin said. "Our show is not about telling people, 'You are wrong.' Again, it's about listening and empathy and accepting, and so my invite [to Pence] would just be like, 'Listen to our show. It's about love.'"

Pence has yet to respond to NBC News' inquiry as to whether or not he will accept the invitation.

Read more on NBC.

Produced by Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke and Jack Lane, The Prom began performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially opened on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). Tickets are now on sale by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212.239.6200.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan(Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

