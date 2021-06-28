THE PROM Stars Caitlin Kinnunen, Izzy McCalla and More Celebrate Pride with The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales!

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales and Broadway Podcast Network will welcome cast members from The Prom on Broadway for a special live (online) celebration of Pride!

On Tuesday, June 29th at 7:00 pm EST, Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Izzy McCalla, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and four-time Tony winner Dori Berinstein from the original cast of The Prom on Broadway join host Alan Seales (CTO BPN) for a discussion on the importance of The Prom to them, and to the queer community. Join them live at BPN.FM/TTP150.

The video will live on YouTube via BPN.fm/TTP150 with an audio-only version released into The Theatre Podcast's podcast feed as episode #150.

The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales is a podcast for theatre people by theater people. With over 2 decades of experience in film and theatre both as cast and creative, host Alan Seales speaks with the biggest talents of Broadway and beyond to learn more about not only how the world of theatre and performing operate, but also what makes it so real and human. In-depth, intimate, behind-the-scenes conversations will highlight special details of the industry that most people may not know exist, and will always find out what makes the guests love their craft, what makes them tick, and what truly inspires them.

Broadway Podcast Network is the premiere digital destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.