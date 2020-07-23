THE PROM Film Resumes Production This Week

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Filming is set for the next four days in Hollywood.

The Prom is back on!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom is starting up production again on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

The film had just two days left of shooting when production was forced to shut down due to the health crisis. Filming is set to occur for the next four days, with only some stars on set.

One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that "Netflix is serious about the plan they put together and is using this as a test run for their other productions."

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

The Prom stars Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Chamberlin and Andrew Rannells.

The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, Adam Anders and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

