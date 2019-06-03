THE PROM Composer Matthew Sklar To Receive The Dramatists Guild Frederick Loewe Award

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced Tony-nominee Matthew Sklar as the recipient of the Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to the Broadway musical, The Prom.

Matthew will be presented his award at the Guild's annual awards celebration in late July. At the awards presentation, he will join the recipients of the Lanford Wilson Award, the Flora Roberts Award, and the DLDF Defender Award (all to be announced at a later date) as well as previously-announced award winners Amy Herzog and Heidi Schreck.

The Frederick Loewe Award, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Kirsten Childs, David Yazbek, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Lopez, Trey Parker & Matt Stone, John Kander, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Scott Frankel.

Matthew Sklar is a Tony and Emmy Award-nominated composer currently represented on Broadway with the original musical comedy The Prom, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. It was recently announced that Ryan Murphy will be adapting The Prom into a feature film for Netflix. Sklar's other works include the Broadway musicals Elf, based on the holiday classic; and The Wedding Singer, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score alongside longtime writing partner Chad Beguelin, as well as a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Music.

In addition to his stage work, Sklar has received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Music Direction for NBC's stop-motion animated television special, "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas," starring Jim Parsons. He also adapted and arranged the music of Marvin Hamlisch for the Emmy Award-winning documentary film, Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did for Love, seen on PBS/American Masters. Sklar is the recipient of some of the highest honors in the industry, including the ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Gilman/Gonzalez-Falla Theatre Award, and the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award. He is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and ASCAP.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You