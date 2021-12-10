THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Filmed Live At London's Dominion Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

The Prince of Egypt has this week been filmed live at London's Dominion Theatre by Universal Pictures Content Group. Plans for its broadcast will be released at a later date. The live capture of Scott Schwartz's production is directed by Brett Sullivan and produced by Dione Orrom.

The epic production will play its final performance on Saturday 8 January 2022. Extra shows have been added on 20, 21 and 28 December 2021 at 2.30pm with performances also on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Final tickets are available now via the official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

The Prince of Egypt tells an inspiring story of resilience, hope and belief. With a cast and orchestra of more than 60 incredible artists, this "truly phenomenal production" (BBC London) features Sean Cheesman's "astonishing choreography" (The Guardian) and Stephen Schwartz's "miraculous music" (Time Out) - including his Academy Award-winning song 'When You Believe'.

The huge cast features: Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Oliver Lidert (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, George Hankers, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The orchestra is Dave Rose (Musical Director); Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins); Fiona Davies (Viola); Magda Pietraszewska (Cello); Rory Dempsey (Bass); Rupert Widdows (Woodwind); Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns); John Gregson (Guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Debra Tidd (Company Stage Manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager); Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers).

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

The Original Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records, received a 2021 Grammy Award nomination for `Best Musical Theatre Album'.

A milestone in cinematic achievement, the classic DreamWorks Animation film has been captivating audiences across the world for more than two decades. It has been hailed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian).

Learn more at www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com.