THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL Cancelled and Moved Online Due to Covid

Due to a close contact Covid exposure within the cast, the live in-person performances of The Porch on Windy Hill staged by The New Ohio Theatre Now in Process have been canceled. Instead, the cast will perform the work remotely over Zoom, one night only -- Feb 6 at 7pm. Tickets are $15. For more information about the show and tickets, click here. If you've already purchased tickets the box office will be in touch shortly.

Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, David Lutken, and Morgan Morse wrote the show, which was directed and conceived by Sherry Lutken.



A young, classical violinist and her folk-song-collector boyfriend escape their 2021 "long winter's night" of quarantine in Brooklyn to the mountains of western North Carolina. They're searching for some of Appalachian music's sources, inspirations, and influences, authentic and unadulterated. The tunes are Old Time, Bluegrass and Country Blues fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mountain dulcimer melodies from deep in the USA's DNA, with songs like Down In The Valley, Green Corn, Blackberry Blossom, Sail Away Ladies, and more. Their journey takes a surprising turn when they stumble upon exactly what they've been looking for - and all the unexpected complexity, discord, difficulty, heartbreak, joy, and strange new harmony that goes with him.