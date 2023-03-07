THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW & More Will Take Part in Off Broadway Alliance's 20at20

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Off Broadway Alliance will again sponsor 20at20, the bi-annual celebration of Off Broadway. The popular promotion, which begins March 20th and continues through April 9th, makes $20 tickets for participating Off Broadway plays and musicals available to theatregoers twenty minutes prior to curtain.

Participating shows include (in alphabetical order): Red Bull Theater's Arden of Faversham: A True Crime Thriller at the Lucille Lortel, Bereishit Dance Company's Balance and Imbalance/Judo at NYU Skirball, Cowboy at The Actors Temple, Keen Company's Crumbs from the Table of Joy at Theatre Row, Theaterworks USA's Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages, Audible Theater's Drinking In America at the Minetta Lane, Drunk Shakespeare at The Garden at Selene, Easter Bunny HOP! Live at 53 Above, Fish In A Tree at Theatre Row, Friends! The Musical Parody at The Theater Center, GayLarious LGBT Laugh Festival at Broadway Comedy Club, Gazillion Bubble Show at New World Stages, Naked Boys Singing at AMT Theatre, Newsical The Musical at AMT Theatre, Perfect Crime at The Theater Center, Philip Glass & Phelim McDermott: Tao of Glass at NYU Skirball, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos at The Cutting Room, Solo: A Show About Friendship at Soho Playhouse, Stranger Sings at Playhouse 46, The Little Mermaid The Musical at The Players Theatre, The Office A Musical Parody at The Theater Center, The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages, The Rose Room: Speakeasy at The Rose Room at Producer's Club, The Very Hungry Caterpillar at The Daryl Roth Theater -DR2, York Theatre Company's Vanities The Musical at Theatre at St. Jean's and Walking With Bubbles at AMT Theatre. Additional shows to be announced.

20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off-Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid March 20th - April 9th 2023. Additional restrictions may apply.