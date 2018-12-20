THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Finds a New Home to Wreak Havoc Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong will find new ill-fated life following the end of its Broadway run. The show will close at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6th, then move to New World Stages Off-Broadway on February 11th.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway production are now available by calling Telecharge at 800-447-7400, online at www.telecharge.com or in person at the New World Stages box office.

Producer Kevin McCollum said "It's wonderful when a Wrong move feels so right. New World Stages is a great fit for the hit that won't quit!"

Producer Kenny Wax said "After almost two years on Broadway we think that we are finally ready for Off-Broadway."

Mischief Theatre co-founder and co-writer Jonathan Sayer said "I didn't know this was happening? Does this mean we have closed at The Lyceum? This kind of info really should be passed on."

The Play That Goes Wrong will be directed Off-Broadway by Matt DiCarlo. The original Broadway direction is by Mark Bell.

Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9 and officially opened on April 2, 2017 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45 Street).

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnsonand costume design by Roberto Surace.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

