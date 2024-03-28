Photos: First Look at Father/Daughter Duo Jon Jon and Isa Briones in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hadestown on Broadway has welcomed Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones to the Broadway cast as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively. The father-daughter duo began performances on March 19.

Last seen on Broadway and in the West End as ‘The Engineer’ in Miss Saigon, and known for his various series regular roles on Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” and “Class of ’09,” Jon Jon makes his return to Broadway, as Isa, best known for her series regular roles on “Star Trek: Picard” and “Goosebumps,” makes her Broadway debut.



Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).



Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Isa Briones as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,’ Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Tony Award winner Jon Jon Briones as ‘Hermes.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



