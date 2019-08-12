THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Star Ben Crawford and Wife Kate Welcome Baby Boy!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The masked man has a new Broadway baby! Star of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Ben Crawford, and his wife Kate have just welcomed a baby boy to the family. Jack Benjamin Crawford, the couple's second child, was born over the weekend.

Crawford was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona and received a BFA in Music Theatre from The University of Arizona. His Broadway credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Salt), the titular character in Shrek The Musical, Big Fish (Edward Bloom u/s, Don Price), Les Misérables (Javert/Valjean u/s) and On the Twentieth Century (Bruce Granit u/s). Phantom marks Ben's sixth Broadway show and he is beyond grateful to be able to jump into this iconic role. Ben has also starred in over twenty regional theatre productions ranging from Che in Evita (Studio Tenn), Starbuck in 110 in the Shade (Ford's Theatre), Luther Billis in South Pacific (Ogunquit Playhouse), Frederick Barrett in Titanic (MUNY) and Jud Fry in Oklahoma! (Fox Theatre). Much love and gratitude to Kate, Charlotte, Moses, CGF Talent, the ISO and the Crawford & FitzGibbons clans.





