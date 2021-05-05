THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sets October Return to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom of the Opera will return to the stage of the Majestic Theatre this fall.

The production is planning to resume performances on October 22, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7, at 9am ET.

The show's producer, Cameron Macintosh, has confirmed that Phantom Broadway will retain its full orchestra upon opening, after announcing that the West End orchestra will be reduced by half when performances resume.

The production recently announced a virtual casting call, seeking diverse performers to fill the role of heroine, Christine Daae for future Broadway companies.

Cameron Mackintosh said today, "Never in a million years last March could we have imagined that all of Broadway would be shuttered for nearly a year and a half, but I am thrilled that today we can announce THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will return in all its gorgeous splendor to The Majestic Theatre this October. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for the 125 people who work on stage, backstage, in the orchestra pit and the front of house at The Majestic, but I am overjoyed that we will all be together again this fall as Broadway's longest-running show of all-time resumes its unprecedented run as one of New York's true landmarks."

Andrew Lloyd Webber added, "I am a proud Brit, but Broadway has always been my spiritual home. To have PHANTOM lead the effort to bring our beloved community back to the stage is a moment of immense pride for me. The only heartache is that Hal will not be with us, but when we all return for our first performance on October 22, I know his spirit will be there, cheering our cast, crew and orchestra on and welcoming audiences back to The Majestic Theatre."

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), the musical's home for all 31 record-breaking years. It will celebrate its 32nd Anniversary on January 26.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ticket prices range from $29-$169, with Premium tickets also available. To order tickets and for complete performance and holiday schedules, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200.