Cameron Mackintosh Defends Decision to Reduce THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Orchestra Size

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. The orchestra previously consisted of 27 musicians and now will include just 14.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh spoke with The Telegraph about this.

"I've had a terrible year trying to keep on as many people as I can, but our job is to try to put a show on that can run and be brilliant," he said. "Am I sorry? I'm sorry they're upset, but I do find it odd why musicians would want to keep doing the same thing year after year. I believe we should not be holding jobs for actors or musicians ad infinitum. This is not the Civil Service, we're creating art."

He goes on to say that, despite the reduced orchestra, "In terms of spectacle, I think Phantom will look more opulent."

Mackintosh remains confident in his decision, and he believes that fans of the show will feel the same upon returning to the theatre.

"Why would I change a show and not deliver?" he said. "I have spent 50 years delivering the highest-quality musicals this country has ever seen and I'm not about to stop now."

Read more on The Telegraph.

As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End.

The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time.

Irish actor Killian Donnelly will don the Phantom's iconic mask when the show makes its return to Her Majesty's Theatre. This summer, Mackintosh confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End when it returns.

Learn more about the redesigned theater here.