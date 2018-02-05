THE PARISIAN WOMAN Announces Actors Fund Benefit Performance

Click Here for More Articles on THE PARISIAN WOMAN

The Actors Fund announced today that The Parisian Woman has added a Special Final Benefit Performance for The Actors Fund. This benefit performance will be held onSunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Academy Award® nominee Uma Thurman stars in The Parisian Woman, a new play by Academy Award® and Emmy® Award nominee Beau Willimon ("House of Cards") and directed by Tony Award® winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?).

Set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, the story follows Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage, and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Parisian Woman began performances November 9 at Hudson Theatre, and also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama), Marton Csokas (The Lord of the Rings), Tony Award® nomineePhillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony Award®-winner Blair Brown.

Premium ticketbuyers ($300) will be invited to a post-show reception with the cast (subject to availability). Tickets are now on sale at www.actorsfund.org/TheParisianWoman or by calling212.221.7300 ext. 133.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

