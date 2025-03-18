THE OUTSIDERS Cast To Perform MISCAST Concert At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only, the company of the Broadway hit The Outsiders will sing songs from the beloved musical, told from a slightly different perspective in The Outsiders: Miscast. This concert event, benefiting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, takes place on Wednesday, March 26th at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, NYC).

Produced and directed by Emma Pittman, who plays Cherry Valance in The Outsiders, The Outsiders: Miscast will see the lore of #SkyForCherry full realized, finally, on stage. Fans of the show are guaranteed to see some of their favorite performers, along with some newer faces. Matt Hinkley serves as the Music Director.