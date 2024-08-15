THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Will Come Alive This Fall at the New York Botanical Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a dark, cool night, under the glow of the moon…The New York Botanical Garden comes alive with the magic of Tim Burton’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL, inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The light trail will make its worldwide debut on Friday, September 27.

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on a walk of wonders, as your favorite characters, scenes, and songs from the immortal film come to life amongst the leaves of New York's most treasured garden. You’ll marvel at this first-ever spectacle that illuminates the art of the classic film against a backdrop of botanical beauty—a must-see New York event for anyone who loves all things seasonal, festive and fun. The 9-week limited engagement runs from September 27 through November 30 only!

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL is created by Adventurelive, the producing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO, the Madrid-based creative team behind Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature, and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Bringing Burton’s distinctive characters to life, the outdoor adventure will feature over 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations forged by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters. The experience will ignite the senses and invite audiences deep into the imagination of the story’s visionary creator, Tim Burton.

Tickets are on sale now at TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com. Tickets start at $39 (Jack’s 4-pack for 4 or more tickets), $49 for adults and $39 for children (Timed Entry), or $55-59 (Flexible Entry adult/child).

“I want to make an experience that surprises people – that is both visually stunning and sonically cool. This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth,” said Jeffrey Seller, Adventurelive Founder.

“After creating Tim Burton´s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are excited to arrive in New York with a magical an unforgettable journey. Visitors will be able to take the best photos they have never imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years,” said Iñaki Fernández, LETSGO Founder.

Operating hours for THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL are from dusk to 10PM every Thursday through Sunday beginning September 27 through November 30. A full schedule can be found at TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com.

Photo Credit: LETSGO COMPANY, Creative Director: Felype de Lima, Illustrator: Borja Arrufat