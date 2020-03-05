THE MOTH Mainstage Will Return to Lincoln Center in April
Beloved storytelling nonprofit The Moth-the force behind the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour and the ultra-popular podcast-returns to Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 pm, with its signature Mainstage show. Hosted by Jon Goode, the evening features five true personal stories, told live, without notes, by five inspiring storytellers including Huwe Burton, Wendy R. Sherman, with additional tellers to be announced.
Tickets are on sale now at LincolnCenter.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 (open daily 10:00 am-9:00 pm), or at Alice Tully Hall, located at 1941 Broadway at 66th Street, ground floor, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am-6:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm-6:00 pm.
The Moth at Lincoln Center
Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 pm
Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall (1941 Broadway at 66th Street)
Tickets: https://lincolncenter.org/show/the-moth-mainstage-1
Additional information is available at TheMoth.org.
