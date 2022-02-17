THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Renewed for Fifth & Final Season on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that its most awarded series, the beloved and celebrated The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been greenlit for a fifth and final season.

For nearly five years, the history-making comedy has delighted fans from the Upper West Side to more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production for the fifth and final season is currently underway in New York City.

Season Four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres tomorrow, February 18, exclusively on Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producerDaniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."