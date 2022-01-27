THE LITTLE PRINCE Announces New Spring Broadway Dates

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Prince

The Little Prince will now begin Broadway previews on Tuesday, March 29, with opening night set for Monday, April 11 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The production was previously scheduled to begin performances on March 4 and open March 17.

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published, will come home to New York in a new stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman / The Switchman), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Joän Bertrand (The King), George Sanders (Ensemble), William John Banks (Ensemble), and Christian Denice (Ensemble). Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.

The Little Prince is presented on Broadway by Special Arrangement with Rick Cummins and the Estate of John Scoullar.

Generations around the world love The Little Prince. The international book phenomenon has sold a stunning 200 million copies, becoming the second most translated book in modern history in 250 languages. Now The Little Prince comes to life in a magical first-class theatre spectacular live on stage. Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for The Little Prince are on sale now at TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com and Telecharge.com and by phone at 212-239-6200. Tickets for groups of ten or more are available through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

WEEK OF MARCH 28: Tuesday - Saturday at 8PM; Matinee on Saturday at 2PM.

WEEK OF APRIL 4: Monday-Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM.

WEEK OF APRIL 11: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Sunday at 6:30PM; Matinees on Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 1PM. The opening night performance on Monday, April 11 is at 7PM.

BEGINNING WEEK OF APRIL 18: Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Sunday at 6:30PM; Matinees on Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 1PM.

Please check TheLittlePrinceBroadway.com for the most current performance schedule.

The Little Prince runs approximately 1 hour 50 minutes, including an intermission.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

For COVID-19 protocols and ticketing policies for The Little Prince on Broadway, please visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19/.