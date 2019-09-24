Cameron Cuffe, Jonah Hauer-King in Running to Play Prince Eric in Live Action THE LITTLE MERMAID

Just last month, reports revealed that music star Harry Styles had turned down the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. News has now surfaced revealing who might play the role... until today. According to Deadline, both Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Jonah Hauer-King (BBC's Little Women) have recently tested for director Rob Marshall.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the studio's remake of their 1989 classic film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina will also star, with Javier Bardem in talks to join the cast as well.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.





