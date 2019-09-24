Cameron Cuffe, Jonah Hauer-King in Running to Play Prince Eric in Live Action THE LITTLE MERMAID
Just last month, reports revealed that music star Harry Styles had turned down the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. News has now surfaced revealing who might play the role... until today. According to Deadline, both Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Jonah Hauer-King (BBC's Little Women) have recently tested for director Rob Marshall.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the studio's remake of their 1989 classic film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina will also star, with Javier Bardem in talks to join the cast as well.
The remake of the classic Disney animated film will begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Broadway Hopeful LES BELLES-SOEURS Musical Will Hold a Reading This Week
An English-language musical inspired by Quebecer Michel Tremblay's play Les Belles-soeurs, is hoping to head to Broadway, according to Montreal Gazett... (read more)