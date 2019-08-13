Harry Styles in Talks to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID?

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

According to reports, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles might be one step closer to officially signed on to play Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The DisInsider reports that the musician has joined the cast, though an official announcement has not yet been made.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the studio's remake of their 1989 classic film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina are also in talks to be part of the film.

Prince Eric is the human love interest for Ariel. After saving him from drowning, Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for legs in order for a chance to make Eric fall in love with her.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

Styles, a former member of One Direction, left the band and proceeded to embark on a successful solo career. Styles made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, that grossed over $526 million worldwide. He recently tested for the lead in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, but the part ended up going to Austin Butler.







