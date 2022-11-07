THE LION KING to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA With Elton John on Thursday
The Lion KING will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Broadway this Thursday, November 10, with a performance on Good Morning America.
The segment will also feature an appearance by the musical's composter, music superstar Elton John. The Broadway production currently stars Pearl Khwezi, L. Steven Taylor, Brandon A. McCall and more.
Good Morning America airs 7:00-9:00 a.m. EST on ABC. The song that the company will be performing has not yet been announced.
While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.
Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.
The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.
Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award® for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.
