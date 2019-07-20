The Lion King Movie
Jul. 20, 2019  
THE LION KING Grosses $78.5 Million on Opening Day; On Track For Biggest Opening For Disney Live-Action Remake

The Lion King is on track to have the biggest opening ever for a Disney live action remake of an animated film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, the film grossed $78.5 million, and has a projected weekend total of $180 million to $200 million. This will surpass Beauty and the Beast, which opened to $175 million in 2017, followed by Alice in Wonderland with $116 million and $103 million for Favreau's The Jungle Book in 2016.

The Lion King is also poised to score the top opening for the month of July, besting the final Harry Potter pic ($169 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Disney's "The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Stephanie Wild



