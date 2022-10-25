THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch North American Tour in 2024

Click Here for More on The Kite Runner

Dramatic Publishing has licensed the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, and a North American tour is being planned for 2024. The show's limited engagement at the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street) ends this Sunday, October 30. Tickets are available.

Tour cities, dates and casting will be announced.

The Kite Runner opened on July 21 at Broadway's Hayes Theater, (240 West 44th Street) for a limited engagement. It will have played 17 previews and 117 regular performances.

Originally published in 2003, The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.

Among the high profile people who have seen the show on Broadway are the novel's author Khaled Hosseini, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai, actor and former Obama White House staffer Kal Penn, CNN's Fareed Zakaria, and activist and actor Laverne Cox.

Dramatic Publishing is the home for great plays and musicals such as To Kill a Mockingbird, Luna Gale, Cry it Out, Evil Dead The Musical, Twelve Angry Men, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Fahrenheit 451 and A Christmas Story, The Musical. Publishing plays since 1885, Dramatic Publishing is committed to developing and serving the authors, artists and educators who comprise the world of theatre. Dramatic Publishing offers musicals, full lengths and one acts that include classic and contemporary titles of all genres for every cast size, skill level and audience. For inquiries or to request professional and amateur rights for any of Dramatic Publishing's plays and musicals, call (800) 448-7469, email customerservice@dpcplays.com or visit www.dramaticpublishing.com.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba, joined by Mazin Akar, Barzin Akhavan, Demosthenes Chrysan, Azita Ghanizada, Danish Farooqui, Joe Joseph, Déa Julien, Beejan Land, Amir Malaklou, Christine Mirzayan, Haris Pervaiz, Alex Purcell, Eric Sirakian, Houshang Touzie, and Evan Zes. Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor & Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).

It is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Jayne Baron Sherman, Hunter Arnold, and in association with UK Productions Ltd. and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Roth is the Executive Producer.

The Kite Runner was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Mask requirements: The Kite Runner requires audiences to wear masks at Friday evening and Wednesday matinee performances. All other performances follow the Broadway League policy of masks optional.