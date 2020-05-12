THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT Announces Lineup For Second Edition - Mary-Louise Parker, Zachary Quinto, Uzo Aduba, and More!

The Homebound Project has announced the line-up for their second edition of new online theater benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the project has raised $40,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. View-at-home tickets to the second edition are currently on sale at homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.



Participating actors and playwrights in the second edition of The Homebound Project, running May 20-24, include:

Uzo Aduba in a work by Anne Washburn

Utkarsh Ambudkar in a work by Marco Ramirez

Nicholas Braun in a work by Will Arbery

Betty Gilpin in a work by Lily Houghton

Kimberly Hébert Gregory in a work by Loy A. Webb

Hari Nef in a work by Ngozi Anyanwu

Mary-Louise Parker in a work by Bryna Turner

Christopher Oscar Peña in a work by Brittany K. Allen

Taylor Schilling in a work by Sarah DeLappe

Babak Tafti in a work by David Zheng

Zachary Quinto in a work by Adam Bock

The playwrights for the second edition of The Homebound Project have been given the prompt of "sustenance." This new collection also features the work of stage directors Trip Cullman, Taylor Reynolds, Danya Taymor, Caitriona McLaughlin and Jenna Worsham, along with a special appearance by award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The Homebound Project is currently scheduled to include three editions, with each collection of new works available to stream over a strictly limited 4-day period. The second edition will stream online beginning at 7pm on Wednesday, May 20 until 7pm on Sunday, May 24. A third edition will stream June 3-7.

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project is an independent, online theater initiative created to help feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors.

The Homebound Project features costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

"The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways," says co-creator Jenna Worsham. "The response from our artistic community of volunteers has been intense and moving. While theaters, schools, and our physical places of gathering may be empty, it's clear that our imaginations are not. We are overwhelmed by the spirit of creative generosity that is filling the empty space."

"The outpouring of support from artists and audiences alike has been truly incredible," said Billy Shore, executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're so grateful to The Homebound Project and all the viewers that are helping bring sustenance to children who so desperately need it both during and beyond this crisis."

"Because of the coronavirus, 1 in 4 children in the United States could face hunger this year - including thousands of kids in New York City," said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry in New York. "We can't thank The Homebound Project enough for their support, and we must continue to raise the funds and awareness needed for all kids to count on three healthy meals a day."

The first edition of The Homebound Project was available May 6-10, 2020, and featured Christopher Abbott in a work by Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, William Jackson Harper in work by Max Posner, Jessica Hecht in a work by Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland in a work by Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee in a work by Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill in a work by C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez in a work by Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski in a work by Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by The Homebound Project co-creator Catya McMullen.

Visit homeboundtheater.org for more information.





