THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Michael Viruet

In this week's edition, we caught up with Michael Viruet, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

I saw The Lion King with my choir when I was somewhere around the 5th grade and it's. Blew. My. MIND! I'm still grateful to Paulette Mann (my choir director) for taking the group!

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I'm a HUGE advocate of eating right so throughout show days, I make sure that my door timing (every 2-4 hours) pans out with my show. Which sometimes means setting up snacks backstage pre-show.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I definitely went commando one day in college (because it was the dope thing to do), and forgot about how it would affect my quick change in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Let's just say that the costume crew and I became VERY close after that day!

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Aaron Burr in Hamilton! And definitely would love to originate the role of Besso in the new Matthew Puckett musical currently titled Rebel Genius!

Who is your Broadway crush?

Jessie Mueller, hands down! I flew out to NYC for the first time in my adult life because of her performance on the Tony's, scored 2nd row tickets to Waitress, and fell even more in love with this magical woman!

Where can people follow you online?

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @mikeviruet

Snapchat: @mrmikeyyv

