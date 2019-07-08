THE FERRYMAN Recoups on Broadway

It was announced today that Tony Award winning The Ferryman has recouped its investment on Broadway!

This news comes after the show played its final performance on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Directed by Sam Mendes (Tony Award winner), The Ferryman opened on Broadway on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

The Ferryman's closing cast featured three-time Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate, Jackson Arevalo, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Ava Briglia, Ralph Brown, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Sean Delaney, Jack DiFalco, Ethan Dubin, Fionnula Flanagan, Julian Gamble, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley, Terence Keeley, Alexandros Kekos-Presson, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Jack Stewart, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Ann McDonough, Bella May Mordus, Julia Nightingale, Griffin Osborne, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Noelle Claire White, and Graham Winton.

The original Broadway cast featured Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Daniel Robert Crainey, Charles Dale, Theo Ward Dunsmore, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Ryder Koehle, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, August Rhyner, Annie Scarfuto, Brooklyn Shuck, Metta Mary Sofsky, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The full company comprises 35 performers: 17 main adults, 10 covers, 4 children, and 4 babies on rotation.

The Ferryman's creative team was Rob Howell (Tony Award winner for scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell (sound design and original music), Amy Ball CDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), Tim Hoare (new cast director), Scarlett Mackmin (choreography), Benjamin Endsley Klein (resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You